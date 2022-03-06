The Hawg Talk: Nolan Richardson

Nolan Richardson’s time at Arkansas was filled with a championship, three final fours and deep tournament runs.

As time went by, his era of basketball became the expectation every season. Bud Walton Arena in previous years would always be compared to the type of atmosphere every game in the 1990’s. The most feared basketball arena in the country.

It didn’t matter the amount of success a Razorback team would have in the regular season it said team fell short during the postseason and NCAA Tournament.

On Friday, Richardson joined the Hawg Talk Podcast to discuss his time as Men’s Basketball head coach. Join Porter and Jacob as they take a trop down memory lane and talk about the championship team, the importance of Memphis, 40 Minutes of Hell and much more. Enjoy the show!