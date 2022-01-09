Grant Morgan Gives Fans, Team A Final Farewell

Six years of football. Two years as a full time starter, all-American caliber type of play and ending his career with a Brandon Burlsworth Award is fitting for the former walk-on.

Grant Morgan’s energy, effort and desire to be great fueled him to an unforgettable career at Arkansas. One that will be remembered forever and shared by family, fans and friends for years to come.

On to the next chapter of football.



Thank you, Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/8EkrsQ0RmS — Grant Morgan (@grantmorgan15) January 10, 2022

He wasn’t only just a good football player but a phenomenal student, man of faith and person as well.

The Greenwood, (Ark.) native is a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and has been listed several times to the Chancellor’s and Dean’s List while at University of Arkansas.

He is a all about serving his town and state, too. Morgan was named to the 2020 SEC Community Service Team, been a student-athlete representative on the Athletic Department Executive Board and a leaded in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Morgan finished his Razorback career tallying 312 career sacks, 23.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and one pick six.

It will be hard to replace the leadership, stability, and production that Morgan has given Arkansas since 2016. However, there is hope that because of the person Morgan is that he taught many of the linebackers and defenders what it truly means to be a Razorback!

Thank you for the memories, Grant. Good luck!