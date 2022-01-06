Arkansas Defense Has A Pair Of Departures on Thursday

The Razorback Football team is still experiencing losses on the defensive side of the football on Thursday.

Senior defensive lineman, John Ridgeway and junior defensive back Greg Brooks, Jr. have announced that they will depart from the football program.

Ridgeway came to Arkansas during the spring semester after transferring in from Illinois State. He recorded 39 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two sacks in 2021. He compiled a season high seven tackles against Georgia.

Brooks was a four-star defensive back that was committed to Mississippi State before flipping to Arkansas during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He arguably had his best season as a Razorback this season recording 47 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, eight passes deflected, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Ridgeway is the third Razorback to enter the NFL Draft joining Treylon Burks and Montaric Brown. Brooks is the 14th Hog and fifth defensive back to announce that he enter the transfer portal.

Other Razorbacks that have entered the portal are Vito Calvaruso, Andy Boykin, JT Towers, Darin Turner, Kendall Catalon, Josh Oglesby, Matthew Phillips, Devin Bush, Ray Curry, Jr., Solomon Wright, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and Nick Turner.