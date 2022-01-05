Arkansas Starter, Joe Foucha, Enters Transfer Portal

The transfer portal giveth and taketh away.

Arkansas loses their fourth defensive back to the NCAA Transfer Portal. This time it’s a four year starter, Joe Foucha. He started in 34 games since his freshman season in 2018 and 230 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and recovered two fumbles in his Razorback career.

The McDonogh 35 (New Orleans, LA.) product was a high three star prospect coming out of high school with offers from Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and many more.

WHAT HE SAID: First and foremost, I would like to thank my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for the ability to play the sport I love at such a high level,” Foucha said. “I would also like to thank Coach Cooper and Coach Morris for bringing me to the University of Arkansas. To Coach Pittman and his staff, thank you for the continued support and development. To every teammate that took me in as a brother and a friend, I am beyond thankful for you, and I will always cherish the memories we’ve made. To the academic and training staff, thank you for all of your instrumental help and guidance.

And, finally, to all of the amazing Razorback fans, thank you for your unwavering support through thick and thin. I am forever grateful! With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.”

Foucha is now the 13th Hog to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He joins Vito Calvaruso, Andy Boykin, JT Towers, Darin Turner, Kendall Catalon, Josh Oglesby, Matthew Phillips, Devin Bush, Ray Curry, Jr., Solomon Wright, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and Nick Turner.

Jalen St. John also entered the transfer portal for 24 hours before announcing that he would withdraw his name the next day.