Talented Arkansas Team Ranked Ninth In Perfect Game Preseason Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—The Arkansas Razorbacks are the reigning SEC regular season and tournament champion will begin their 100th season as the ninth ranked team in the country according to Perfect Game.

The Razorbacks return a very talented roster which includes future draft picks Robert Moore and Cayden Wallace. Both of them specialize with the long ball and play solid defense.

Short stop, Jalen Battles returns to Arkansas after improving during the latter part of the season. Battles won the MVP award of the SEC Tournament and had many timely hits and RBI’s throughout the final weeks of 2021.

Obviously, the Razorbacks will need to replace last year’s Golden Spikes Award Winner, Kevin Kopps. He stole the show and took college baseball by storm last season. There are plenty of talented arms in the Arkansas bullpen including freshman Hagen Smith, sophomore Peyton Pallette, sophomore Jaxon Wiggins, sophomore Heston Tole and redshirt freshman Tyler Cacciatori.

Other elite youngin’s to watch that skipped out on going to the major’s are Peyton Stovall, Drake Varnado and Max Muncy

The Diamond Hogs will open their season against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with seven teams ranked in the top 25 poll. Including five SEC teams ranked in the top 10.

Vanderbilt

4. LSU

6. Mississippi State

9. Arkansas

10. Ole Miss

21. Tennessee

23. Florida