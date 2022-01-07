ONE. MORE. YEAR. Bumper Pool Returns

Run it back one more time. Arkansas senior linebacker had one more year of eligibility remaining due to the extra Covid-19 2020 season.

Pool’s announcement comes after a few departures on the defensive side of the all were announced the past couple of days.

The senior linebacker led the team in tackles during the 2021 season with 125 total and 7.5 tackles for a loss. Pool has recorded 349 tackles in his career and can surpass the school record with another great season.

PLAYER PROFILE



2020 Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week

2020 Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

2018-20 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

2020 (JUNIOR): Named to the All-SEC Second Team by the coaches … Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist … Played and started in nine games at linebacker, missing the Ole Miss (Oct. 17) game due to a shoulder injury … Finished second on the team making 101 total tackles (40 solo) and tied for second with 6.5 tackles for loss and five passes broken up … Ranked second in the SEC and ninth in FBS averaging 11.2 tackles per game … Also recorded 0.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry … Team’s leading tackler in a team-best six games … Posted 11 tackles with half-a-sack, 1.0 tackle for loss and a pass broken up in the season opener against Georgia (Sept. 26) …Named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week, alongside teammate Joe Foucha, and earned Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his career-high 20 tackles and two passes broken up performance in the win at Mississippi State (Oct. 3) … His 20 tackles were most by a Razorback since Jerry Franklin’s 20 in 2010 against Mississippi State … The performance is tied for 10th-most in a game in school history and second-most in FBS this season … Broke up a pass for the third straight week and made five tackles at Auburn (Oct. 10) … Made a game-high 14 tackles with a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss at Texas A&M (Oct. 31) … Led the team in tackles for the second straight week, making 14 stops with 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry in the win over Tennessee (Nov. 7) … Collected seven tackles at Florida (Nov. 14) … Registered 11 tackles with a pass broken up against LSU (Nov. 21) … Recorded six tackles with 1.0 tackle for loss at Missouri (Dec. 5) … Led the team in tackles, making a game-high 13 tackles against Alabama (Dec. 12) in the season finale … Registered six double-digit tackle games … According to Pro Football Focus, played 663 defensive and 67 special teams snaps … Recorded a single-game best defensive grade of 69.0 against Texas A&M.

2019 (SOPHOMORE): Started all 12 games for the Razorbacks in 2019 at the WILL linebacker spot … Appeared in 698 plays as a sophomore (Pro Football Focus), with 623 lined up on defense, also seeing time on Arkansas’ various special teams units … Finished second on the team in total tackles with 94, a career-high … Tallied 38 solo stops, 6.5 for loss with half-a-sack, breaking up five passes and getting credit for a quarterback hurry … Opened the season with a team-high six tackles against Portland State (Aug. 30) … Registered his first TFL at Ole Miss (Sept. 7) as part of a nine-tackle showing against the Rebels, leading the team again for the second-straight week … Sandwiched seven stops vs. San Jose State between a pair of four-tackle games against Colorado State (Sept. 14) and Texas A&M (Sept. 28), with a half-tackle-for-loss vs. the Aggies in Arlington … Set a career-high in TFLs with 1.5 and matched a personal-best in total stops with 10 at Kentucky on Oct. 12, his first game in 2019 with double-digit tackles … Notched his only sack of the season against Auburn on Oct. 19, finishing with nine stops in the game … Followed a five-tackle showing at Alabama with a career-high 13 tackles vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 2, which included another 1.5 TFLs … Third game to lead the team in tackles in 2019 … Had nine tackles and half-a-tackle-for-loss vs. WKU (Nov. 9), followed by a five-tackle game at LSU … Wrapped up the year with another 13-tackle performance against Missouri in Little Rock, tallying a TFL in the contest … Posted three tackling grades over 81.0 from PFF, with a season-best 83.5 against the Hilltoppers … Finished the year with a 77.9 overall quarterback pressure grade from the outlet.

2018 (FRESHMAN): Played in 10 games in his first season with the Razorbacks, starting four at the weak inside linebacker position … Totaled 340 snaps played in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus, with 275 coming on defense and 65 on Arkansas’ special teams units … Recorded 29 total tackles, 14 solo, with 2.5 tackles for loss (four yards) … Broke up four passes, created with a quarterback hurry, blocked a kick and recovered a fumble … His blocked field goal came in the season opener against Eastern Illinois in the second quarter … Also recovered and returned a fumble in the contest against the Panthers 60 yards in the third quarter, setting up a Connor Limpert chip-shot field goal … Finished the season opener with six tackles, then followed it up with four at Colorado State and three against North Texas before SEC play … Didn’t record another stop until facing Vanderbilt, posting 10 for his first double-digit tackle performance of his career … Ended the year with six stops at Missouri … Earned a 91.3 special teams grade from PFF for his efforts against EIU … Put together a season-best 81.0 overall defensive grade on homecoming vs. Tulsa … Part of a defensive crew that racked up 882 total tackles over the course of the 2018 campaign.

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals … No. 236 ranked overall prospect by 247Sports … No. 12 inside linebacker in Texas by 247Sports and No. 14 according to Rivals … Top-40 player in Texas by 247Sports (No. 27) and Rivals (No. 37) … Recorded more than 300 tackles in his four-year career at Lovejoy … As a senior, totaled 166 tackles (108 solo), recorded 14 tackles for loss, broke up four passes, forced three fumbles, had three interceptions and blocked one PAT … Also was used in a wildcat role on offense and found the end zone six times … Tallied 12 tackles, blocked a PAT, broke up a pass and returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in a 63-15 win over Forney … Registered 30 tackles over the first three games of the season … Ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 45-29 win over Sulphur Springs … Accepted an invitation to participate in The 88 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl featuring 88 of the top high school recruits in the 2018 class … Among 51 players on the Butkus Award’s high school watch list … Named the linebacker MVP out of 31 other prospects at his position at the Nike Football The Opening Regional Dallas … As a junior in 2016, had 110 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 pass deflections, 1 pass breakups, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble … Earned a spot on the 15-5A Football All-District second team … As a sophomore in 2015, collected 148 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, a quarterback hurry, six pass breakups, five forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles … Coached by Todd Ford … A four-sport athlete who also wrestles, plays golf and competes in track … Chose Arkansas over Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, USC, Michigan, Oklahoma State, TCU, Arizona, Maryland and SMU.