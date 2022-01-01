Arkansas vs. Penn State Football: Time, TV channel, how to watch, storylines

HOW TO WATCH

Game: Arkansas vs. Penn State

Where: Raymond-James Stadium, Tampa, (Fla.).

Odds: Penn State (-2.5)

Time: 11:00 AM, Saturday. January 1, 2022

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Razorback Sports Network/Learfield IMG

Storylines

•Arkansas started out as the betting favorite when the Outback Bowl committee announced its 2022 matchup between the Hogs and Penn State. With the opt-out of Treylon Burks, the line moved in favor of the Nittany Lions. How will Arkansas deal without their generational talent at wide receiver?

•KJ Jefferson has put together one of the best seasons in school history by a quarterback. Without his top receiver will Jefferson be as accurate and will his offense still be explosive? Pittman said changes will be made to the offense without Burks. So, expect a load of Jefferson trucking defenders on New Year’s Day.

•Penn State allows teams to run for just over 137 yards per game. Arkansas’ rushing attack is one of the best in the country. Arkansas will likely try to set the tone early by being the more physical football team.

•The Arkansas offense is in the top 20 when it comes to explosive plays of more than 30-yards (32). On the flip side, Penn State is ninth in surrendering plays that exceed thirty or more yards (15).

•This game could very well be a defensive slugfest. Looking at it from Arkansas’ side, many of its seniors will be taking their “last ride” with a Razorback uniform on. Grant Morgan, the 2021 Burlsworth Award winner, will look to lead his Razorback defense to a ninth victory. The most since the program won 11 games in 2011.