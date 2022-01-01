Arkansas Runs All Over Penn State in 24-10 Outback Bowl Victory

TAMPA, Fla. — KJ Jefferson picked 110 rushing yards and threw for 98 more to lead No. 21 Arkansas past Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl on Saturday. The New Year’s Day bowl victory is the first by a Razorback team since the 2000 Cotton Bowl.

The Razorback run game was led by Rocket Sanders who had 79 yards and two touchdowns and Dominique Johnson with 85 yards. The running backs ran all over the Penn State defense for 361 yards en route to the win.

Arkansas (9-4), picked up its first nine-win season since going 11-2 in 2011 under Bobby Petrino. After a five season absence of bowl eligibly, including back to back two win season (0 SEC victories), head coach Sam Pittman has helped reestablish itself as a team to beat in the SEC for 2022.

Penn State put up a fight throughout the game but didn’t make the plays when it counted to stay in it. The Razorbacks accumulated 256 yards rushing in the second half.

The Nittany Lions starting quarterback, Sean Clifford went a pedestrian 14 of 32 or 195 yards. His lone touchdown was off busted coverage by the Razorback secondary. Their 10-7 lead was the only one Penn State had in the game.

Jefferson suffered an injury after a wild tackle on the sideline. He sat out for the remainder of the drive as Malik Hornsby led the Hogs on a scoring drive. Hornsby had a couple of electric runs throughout the day including a 34-yard scamper and another 32 yard run in the fourth quarter to also set up another touchdown. Hornsby finished with 67 yards on four carries.