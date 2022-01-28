Arkansas Expected To Hire Long Time SEC Assistant

It looks like Sam Pittman has found his man to replace former defensive line coach Jermial Ashley. Deke Adams is currently the defensive line coach at Florida International under former Arkansas assistant Butch Davis who resigned earlier in the 2021 season.

Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports broke the news this morning.

Arkansas is expected to hire Deke Adams as defensive line coach, sources tell @on3sports.



Adams, who worked at FIU last year, is an SEC veteran who has worked at Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Coached Jadaveon Clowney at South Carolina.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 28, 2022

A seasoned veteran in the Southeastern Conference, Adams has coached at South Carolina, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

He also helped coach up the 2014 first overall NFL Draft pick, Jadeveon Clowney.