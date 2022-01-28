 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arkansas Expected To Hire Long Time SEC Assistant

By Jacob S Davis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 08 North Carolina at ECU Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It looks like Sam Pittman has found his man to replace former defensive line coach Jermial Ashley. Deke Adams is currently the defensive line coach at Florida International under former Arkansas assistant Butch Davis who resigned earlier in the 2021 season.

Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports broke the news this morning.

A seasoned veteran in the Southeastern Conference, Adams has coached at South Carolina, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

He also helped coach up the 2014 first overall NFL Draft pick, Jadeveon Clowney.

