New NIL Company Looks to Sponsor Arkansas Athletes, Starts With Hoop Hog Star

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AF) — After the NCAA pushed through legislation allowing players to profit off their name, image, and likeness last year, many wondered if Arkansas would try to lead the charge.

On Wednesday, a new organization, backed by JB Hunt executives, announced a deal with Arkansas basketball star JD Notae, kicking off their new NIL program for athletes.

The organization is called Athlete Advocate Consortium, or AAC, and was started by Bryan and Mandy Hunt, the son and daughter-in-law of Johnelle Hunt, who started the massive trucking company based in Springdale, Arkansas.

In a press release, Hunt said that his focus is not just on the monetization of athletes, and more on “a structure that identifies needs within the community and develops processes and procedures to meet those needs.”

“NIL policy has given college athletes the option to enter the business world,” Hunt said in the release. “But with great power comes great responsibility. AAC connects these college athletes with a local non-profit, not only to give back to a cause they care about, but also to bring awareness to all of the good these organizations are doing to help our communities.”

This information is brand-new, and this story will be updated throughout as more information is collected.