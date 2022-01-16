Arkansas Lands LSU’s McGlothern Out Of Portal

Dwight McGlothern was a big time four-star defensive back coming out of high school. The terrific defender out of Texas was heavily recruited to Arkansas under a Chad Morris but he ultimately

chose LSU instead.

McGlothern entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this past week and was thought to be an Arkansas lean right away. The Razorbacks had a terrible week after losing two of their own defensive backs to LSU in Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks. Arkansas will absolutely say they won the trade though as they’ve taken two highly regarded Tigers instead.

The 6-2, 186 pounds defensive back out of of Spring (Texas) Klein Oak was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He ended up choosing LSU over offers from Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Southern Cal, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others.

McGlothern has a solid 2021 season recording 32 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 interception and 5 pass breakups.

CURRENT TRANSFERS:

WR Jadon Haselwood, from Oklahoma

DE Landon Jackson, from LSU