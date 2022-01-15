Arkansas upsets #12 LSU in Baton Rogue without Musselman!

The Arkansas Razorbacks went into Baton Rogue on Saturday to steal a win at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

No one gave the Hogs much a shot without their head coach Eric Musselman who is recovering from shoulder surgery. Assistant coach Keith Smart had his team ready to play with energy and solid defense.

The Razorbacks were led by JD Notae’s 19 points although he had four fouls.

Au’Diese Toney finished with 12 points and three rebounds. He was clutch in the final minutes shooting 3-4 from the free throw line. Jaylin Williams recorded his third straight double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Razorbacks had to overcome 19 turnovers on the day but went on a 10-0 run to take a 56-54 lead. LSU’s dunk by Alex Fudge tied the game but the Hogs went on a 7-0 run in the final 1:12 to seal the victory.

Darius Days, the Razorback Killer as he had been dubbed by media and fans, was held in check by the Hogs. He shot 1-8 from the field and 0-3 from three to finish with just three points on the day.

Eric Gaines led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points. Alex Fudge and Tari Eason finished with 13 points.

The Razorbacks 12-5 (2-2) will return to Fayetteville on Tuesday night to host South Carolina at 6PM inside Bud Walton Arena.