A Look At Arkansas Offensive Scholarship Situation in 2021

The Razorbacks bring back a majority of its talent from a 9-4 season and Outback Bowl victory. There were a couple of understandable departures in the weeks leading up to the bowl game and first week of January. Arkansas lost their star receiver, Treylon Burks, to the NFL Draft and running back Trelon Smith whom is transferring out.

It wasn’t surprising that Malik Hornsby announced his transfer from the Razorbacks after their Outback Bowl victory. Honestly, it was the timing of which it came after a long Thursday of rumors plus Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks announcing their transfers, too.

QUARTERBACK:

•96% of total passing yards returns for 2022

•96% of completions

•95% of touchdown passes

Unless an injury to Jefferson happens we can be assured that the quarterback position will be okay during the spring. Hornsby’s transfer puts the Razorbacks in a corner though as they now only have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. It is well known that Arkansas won’t bring a true freshman quarterback in for this class but likely look into the portal for one.

KJ Jefferson: redshirt Junior Lucas Coley: redshirt freshman

*This isn’t an actual depth chart.•

RUNNING BACK:

•Trelon Smith accounted for just 20% of the rushing yards in 2021. However, he did lead all running backs in rushing.

•The big three (Rocket Sanders, AJ Green and Dominique Johnson) return 47% of the rushing yards.

•The same big three combined for 50% (13) of touchdowns on the ground in 2021.

Dominique Johnson: redshirt sophomore Rocket Sanders: sophomore AJ Green: sophomore Javion Hunt: redshirt freshman Rashod Dubinion: freshman James Jointer: freshman

*This isn’t an actual depth chart.•

WIDE RECEIVER:

It will catch no one by surprise that the Razorbacks will be missing a load of production in 2021. Arkansas loses all everything, Burks, who caught 66 balls for 1104 yards and 11 touchdowns. Burks caught 32% of the 205 completions, 50% of the touchdowns and 39% of receiving yards.

•Warren Thompson is top returning receiver for 2022. He reeled in 19 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

•Arkansas returns 884 total reception yards for 2022. Thompson is the leading producer with 34% of the yardage.

•The Razorbacks only have 8 of its 22 touchdown receptions returning next season.

Warren Thompson: redshirt senior Jaquayln Crawford: redshirt senior Ketron Jackson: sophomore Bryce Stephens: sophomore Jaedon Wilson: redshirt freshman Jadon Haselwood: redshirt Junior Quincey McAdoo: freshman Samuel MBake: freshman Isaiah Sategna: freshman

TIGHT END:

Trey Knox: senior Hudson Henry: redshirt Junior Landon Rogers: redshirt freshman Erin Outley: redshirt freshman

*This isn’t an actual depth chart.•

OFFENSIVE LINE:

Jalen St. John hit the portal to

coach Sam Pittman’s surprise leading up to the Outback Bowl. Pittman was able to persuade him to say as St. John does have a chance to become a starter next season at left tackle.

Ray Curry hit the portal after the Missouri game. The Memphis, Tenn. product participated with the second and third team offensive lines. Dalton Wagner returns for his “super senior” season which is a big boost to a very experienced offensive line.

•The Razorbacks return 4 of their 5 starters in 2022.

•The offensive line helped generate a push in the running game which ranked seventh in the country at 227 yards per game. That also ranked first overall in the SEC.

•The pass protection was solid for the most part during the 2021 season. However, stats can sometimes be deceiving with how a specific unit faired. The offensive line game up 30 sacks this season but how many of those are due to the escapability of Jefferson though? That is one item that Pittman will likely want to shore up this offseason. The Razorbacks were still in the top half of the SEC (fifth) in sacks allowed.

*This isn’t an actual depth chart.•

1LT: Jalen St. John: redshirt sophomore

2LT: Devon Manuel: redshirt freshman

3LT: Andrew Chamblee: freshman

1LG: Brady Latham:

2LG: Marcus Henderson: redshirt sophomore

3LG: Dylan Rathcke: redshirt Junior

4LG: Cole Carson: redshirt freshman

1C: Ricky Stromberg: senior

2C: Luke Jones: redshirt senior

3C: Eli Henderson: freshman

1RG: Beaux Limmer: redshirt Junior

2RG: Terry Wells: redshirt sophomore

3RG: Patrick Kutas: freshman

1RT: Dalton Wagner: redshirt senior

2RT: Ty’Kieast Crawford: redshirt sophomore

3RT: E’Marrion Harris: freshman