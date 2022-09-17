Staff Predictions: Hogs-Bears

The tenth ranked Arkansas Razorbacks welcome in Missouri State for a tuneup game in Fayetteville. Bobby Petrino returns to a school he once led to unforeseen territory, a BCS bowl bid and back-to-back double digit win seasons.

The memories will be bittersweet but the focus should be on the trajectory of the Razorback program. Folks, your Hogs are on the rise and it’s time to focus on what’s to come with this top ten Razorback team.

Last year, a top ten ranking was a jolt of lightning the Hogs when they ranked eighth leading into Georgia week. Although that ranking was short lived this one feels different this time. The Hogs are here to stay.

NOTE: This week, I chose to do an abbreviated predictions with just Graham and I. However, it will go back to normal next week against Texas A&M.



GRAHAM: Even the buy games have a storyline this year. Bobby Petrino returns to Razorback Stadium for what has already been announced as a sell-out crowd. The Arkansas fan base has built this game around the return of Bobby, but it’s just another Saturday for Sam Pittman and his crew.

It will be typical Bobby P fashion for Missouri State to come out firing from the opening kickoff, and I fully expect a determined attack from the Bears. However, Missouri State can’t match the physicality and athleticism of the Razorbacks. I expect the Bear offense to find a few gaps in the Arkansas secondary throughout the game, but it won’t be enough. Give me the Hogs big in this one.

Arkansas 53 - Missouri State 20

JACOB: The Razorbacks took care of business last week against a good South Carolina team. My expectation against Missouri State is the Hogs take care of business against an FCS team an win by 35 points.

Keep your starters healthy, pad some stats and look like a top ten team going into a rivalry game in week four.

Sam Pittman won’t absolutely go out and purposely humiliate and run the score up against an inferior opponent either. The Bears do have 26 former FBS players on their roster but it won’t make much of a difference on the outcome.

Here’s my predictions:

•KJ Jefferson should find the endzone through the air and ground at least four times.

•Rocket Sanders will rush for 100 yards in the first quarter.

•Arkansas will rush for 400 yards.

•An Arkansas receiver will surpass 100-yards receiving for the first time this season.

•The Hogs will find their way to the quarterback early and often. They’ll record six sacks, padding their numbers where they currently sit third nationally in the category.

•Dwight McGlothern will pick off a pass for the third straight week.

•The Hogs will not need a punter this week.

•Malik Hornsby scores a touchdown before Pittman calls of the dogs in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas 56, Missouri State 10