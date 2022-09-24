Staff Predictions: Hogs-Aggies



GRAHAM: The Hogs are eyeing consecutive 4-0 starts under Sam Pittman, with the Aggies standing in the way on Saturday. Both Arkansas and Texas A&M are solid football teams with a fair share of strengths and weaknesses. Saturday serves as a must-win game for Texas A&M after their letdown to Appalachian State a few weekends ago. Conversely, the Hogs will set themselves up nicely with a win tomorrow. It should be another classic in Jerry’s world.

Max Johnson will start at quarterback for the Aggies, giving the Texas A&M offense a better chance at success. The offensive game plan for Texas A&M will likely attack the Razorback secondary, who returns Myles Slusher and Ladarious Bishop tomorrow. The Arkansas defense will have to wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage to submit a solid defensive performance.

Offensively, I think the Hogs will gash the Aggie defense all game. KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders have something to prove and will play that way tomorrow night. Expect a big ground game from the Razorbacks.

The Aggies could have a coming-out party tomorrow night, but I don’t think it’s likely. I think this is a game Arkansas plays well in all aspects of the game.

Arkansas 30 - Texas A&M 17

PORTER: Arkansas coming off a huge scare head down to Arlington for their yearly trip to Jerry World. The offense has been clicking in the run game and Texas A&M failed to fully bounce back even thought they got the win over Miami.

This game will be decided in the trenches and Arkansas again relies on the run game of Rocket Sanders and Kj Jefferson. With Thompson, Haslewood and Knox a threat in the passing game Arkansas is just too tough on offense and A&M won’t be able to outscore the Razorbacks

Arkansas 38, Texas A&M 20

JACOB: Honestly, I don’t see a way Arkansas leaves Cowboys Stadium without a victory on Saturday. They have momentum on their side, out to prove themselves following an underwhelming performance against Missouri State last week.

The Hogs aren’t the more talented team on paper again this season. On the other side, Texas A&M certainly had underachieved with the talent at hand each season over the previous decade.

What the Hogs do have is experience and a group of men ready to lay everything they have inside of them on the field.

Look for Rocket Sanders to surpass 100-yards rushing and be a factor in the receiving game again. The star Hog leads the SEC rushing the football and in all purpose yardage.

KJ Jefferson will be challenged to beat the Aggie defense vertically, too. That means the wide receiver room must step again like they have been playing the previous two weeks. Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers have been playing big time football out wide. Sophomore Ketron Jackson caught a huge 64-yard bomb last week.

Defensively, Arkansas leads the country in sacks but sits dead last in pass defense. Things should change this week with Max Johnson’s inability to get anything going in the pass game for A&M.

The Aggies offensive line is a bit weaker so Drew Sanders and company could have another successful day at the office.

Arkansas will be leading in the fourth quarter by a touchdown before the offensive line and Jefferson decide to take over the game. They’ll go on a 7-8 minute drive to chew up clock and choke the life out of the Aggies.

Arkansas 31, Texas A&M 17