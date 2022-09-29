Share All sharing options for: Arkansas vs. Alabama Football: Storylines, Time, TV channel, how to watch

HOW TO WATCH



Game: #20 Arkansas vs. #2 Alabama

Odds: Alabama (-17.5)

Time: 2:30 PM CST, Saturday Oct. 1, 2022

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS Sports

Series: Alabama leads 22-8, 14 straight wins.

STORYLINES

•Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M, the Razorbacks return home mad, angry and ready to let out their rage against one of the nation’s best teams. Alabama rolls into town without covering the spread in each of their previous five road games.

The Razorbacks almost snuck out of Tuscaloosa with a victory last season by giving Alabama all they wanted in a week 11 matchup. There’s no Treylon Burks this season but plenty of capable wide receivers abound in the room ready to step up and end the losing streak.

Anyway, these Hogs are mad and their backs are up against a wall. The Razorbacks are ready to fight.

•Sam Pittman has turned the Razorbacks football program around from one that was the laughing stock around the country into a top 25 program. Arkansas has been ranked 13 times in the past 17 AP Poll’s dating back to last seasons victory over Texas.

This is the most the Hogs have been ranked in the poll since being ranked 28-consecutive weeks from 2010-2012 under Bobby Petrino and John L. Smith.



•Another week, another reason to talk about the Arkansas run game. Alabama must contain star running back Rocket Sanders on Saturday. He’s been electric this season averaging over 127 yards per game. Sanders ability to catch the football out of the backfield is an absolute weapon that Alabama will have to find out a way stop.

With the return of dynamic back Dominique Johnson, Arkansas’ stable of running backs is completely healthy. Johnson averaged six yards a carry against the Aggies with a pair of 10+ yard runs.

•Open field tackling has been an issue for a few weeks now. Alabama’s receivers and running backs are looking to exploit the Hogs’ greatest weakness on defense. Will Arkansas be able to contain the Tide?

•Will Anderson versus Drew Sanders sack battle will be one to watch. Sanders and Anderson lead the SEC in sacks. Which talented pass rusher will impact Saturday’s game the most?