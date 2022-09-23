Arkansas tops Auburn 1-0

Fayetteville-

Arkansas secured its ninth straight win over Auburn on a Jessica De Fillipo goal in the 55’ giving Arkansas the 1-0 win in front of 1,458 fans at Razorback field. The victory tonight also makes it 14 in a row in Fayetteville dating back to 2020 when South Carolina topped Arkansas 2-1.

Arkansas outshot the Tigers 21-6 in which De Filippo had a team high 8 shots on goal. De Filippo said about tonights performance. “ We always want to win on home soil. So we are really happy that we came out strong. I think there is more in us and we want to show the SEC that we are ready to play.”

Coming off an injury that set Jessica out most of last year, the Senior from Canada has scored 4 goals so far this season which Coach Hale eluded prior to the start of the season that her and Ellie Podijil would be a huge help to this young roster.

Coach Hale said on the win “I thought our forwards were a lot more active especially in the second half. Moving Jess (De Filippo) to attack and mid made a huge impact on the game. We only scored one goal. We need to score more goals but overall the offensive production was better.” At halftime he spoke on the pace of the game “We are driving a Ferrari 40 mph. Time to step on the gas and i thought the second half was better.”

Coach went on to talk about the teams depth being tested so early on in the season. “We have right, and we need to continue to see those kids step it up”

Anna Podojil set the new all-time points record at Arkansas with 108 surpassing Parker Goins mark of 107. Hale on her record. “ She’s still got a year and half left and its a record that might never be broke,”

With the victory Arkansas moves to 6-2-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. Up next Arkansas will travel to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the No. 8 Gamecocks on Sunday. Carolina is coming off a 1-0 win over Georgia . Match will start at 1:00 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+