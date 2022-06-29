Arkansas’ SEC basketball opponents revealed

FAYETTEVILLE — With Arkansas basketball still a few months away, the SEC released the conference opponents for each team, including the Hogs.

Next season features home-and-home matchups with Kentucky, Texas A&M, Mizzou, Alabama, and LSU. This is the first time since the 2016-2017 season that Arkansas and Kentucky will match up twice in the same year.

The Razorbacks will travel to Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn, and Vanderbilt, and will host Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State this season as well.

The SEC slate for the 2022-23 season pic.twitter.com/DMN55ZRAB2 — Arkansas Razorback Men's Basketball (@RazorbackMBB) June 29, 2022

The home-and-home matchup with Missouri will be the 11th consecutive, meaning they will have played two games per season against each other each year since the Tigers joined the SEC, according to a release from the university.

Since joining the Arkansas program in 2019, Eric Musselman is a combined 33-20 in conference games, winning 13 games the last two seasons, and seven in his first year on the Hill.

As far as out-of-conference scheduling, the Razorbacks so far are scheduled to meet Baylor in Waco as a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. They are also set to compete in the Maui invitational and a series of exhibition games in Italy and Spain this August. Those games in Europe will not count toward their overall record.

Last season, the Razorbacks finished 13-5 in conference play with wins over Florida, Auburn, Kentucky, and more en route to a fourth-place finish in the SEC.