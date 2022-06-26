Breaking: Arkansas picks up commitment from Mississippi LB

This commitment has been in the works for weeks as Alex Sanford made his decision to be a Razorback public late Sunday morning.

The Oxford, (Miss.) native is a three-star prospect at linebacker for the 2023 recruiting class. Sanford’s commitment came after an official visit this weekend. He chose Arkansas over Ole Miss, Tennessee and Jackson State.

With the addition of Stanford it keeps the Razorbacks in the top-ten of the 247sports recruiting rankings, moving past Cincinatti for seventh place and second in the SEC.

In their rankings, they have Sanford ranked as the 58th ranked linebacker in the nation and eighth ranked player in the Magnolia State.

So far, the Hogs have commitments from sixteen players including five four-stars including Luke Hasz, Malachi Singleton, Shamar Easter, Jaden Hamm and Luke Brown.

The Hogs already had eight players committed to play defense with Dallas Young the most touted of all.

Current 2022 class:

TE Luke Hasz

TE Shamar Easter

OL Luke Brown

TE Jaden Hamm

QB Malachi Singleton

DB Dallas Young

DB RJ Johnson

DL Ian Geffrard

LB Everett Roussaw

RB Isaiah Augustave

DB Christian Ford

DL Kaleb James

DL Carson Dean

DL Quincy Rhodes, Jr.