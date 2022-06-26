Breaking: Arkansas picks up commitment from Mississippi LB

This commitment has been in the works for weeks as Alex Sanford made his decision to be a Razorback public late Sunday morning.
The Oxford, (Miss.) native is a three-star prospect at linebacker for the 2023 recruiting class. Sanford’s commitment came after an official visit this weekend. He chose Arkansas over Ole Miss, Tennessee and Jackson State.
With the addition of Stanford it keeps the Razorbacks in the top-ten of the 247sports recruiting rankings, moving past Cincinatti for seventh place and second in the SEC.
In their rankings, they have Sanford ranked as the 58th ranked linebacker in the nation and eighth ranked player in the Magnolia State.
So far, the Hogs have commitments from sixteen players including five four-stars including Luke Hasz, Malachi Singleton, Shamar Easter, Jaden Hamm and Luke Brown.
The Hogs already had eight players committed to play defense with Dallas Young the most touted of all.
Current 2022 class:
TE Luke Hasz
TE Shamar Easter
OL Luke Brown
TE Jaden Hamm
QB Malachi Singleton
DB Dallas Young
DB RJ Johnson
DL Ian Geffrard
LB Everett Roussaw
RB Isaiah Augustave
DB Christian Ford
DL Kaleb James
DL Carson Dean
DL Quincy Rhodes, Jr.
