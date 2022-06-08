Pair Of Razorbacks Headline All-Freshman Team

Brady Tygart and Hagen Smith performed extremely well as freshmen pitchers this season. Their first season on the Hill together gave Arkansas their 25th and 26th freshmen all-American’s this season with the honors coming from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Smith and Tygart are the first freshmen to be named All-American’s since Connor Noland after the 2019 season.

Smith has made 17 appearances so far this season with 14 starts on the mound. He pitched his way to a 6-2 record with a 4.89 ERA in 70 innings. The lefty has struck out 79 while limiting opposing hitters to a .234 batting average. Smith’s six wins are tied with Noland and Jaxon Wiggins for the team lead.

Tygart emerged as a dependable closing option for the Razorbacks as a true freshman. The Mississippi native posted a 3.93 ERA and recorded eight saves. His performance in conference play was stellar as he posted 28.5 innings, 1.91 ERA and seven saves while striking out 40 batters and a .160 batting average.

Both Smith and Tygart were named to the All-SEC Freshmen team after the season.