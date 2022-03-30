Hogs Land Transfer Big From Missouri

It did not take Eric Musselman long to hit his offseason stride. It is just Wednesday, but Muss has already secured 5-star Anthony Black and portal transfer Trevon Brazile. The two additions supplement what may go down as the best recruiting class in program history.

Brazile, a Missouri transfer, averaged 6.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Tigers last season. The incoming sophomore was a bright spot during a rough season for the Missouri program.

As a Razorback, expect Brazile to add great depth in the frontcourt. Additionally, the 6’9 forward has rim-protecting ability, which is always needed but may become increasingly important due to the pending decisions of Jaylin Williams and Au’Diese Toney.

It is safe to say the Razorbacks are loaded for next season, and the offseason is just getting started.