Anthony Black commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AF) — 5-Star guard Anthony Black from Duncanville, Texas, committed to Arkansas on Monday evening.

Black is one of the nation’s highest-rated point guards, and has been heavily recruited by numerous programs, including Gonzaga, TCU, Oklahoma State, and professional teams.

He announced his decision during the McDonald’s All-American Slam Dunk Contest, where he has been practicing for the All-American Game with Arkansas signees Jordan Walsh and Nick Smith Jr.

247Sports has Black as the number one point guard in the country, the number two player in Texas, and the 14th overall prospect in the nation.

Black has made multiple trips to Arkansas during his recruitment, once during football season, and another trip when Arkansas took down Tennessee in Bud Walton Arena.

For Duncanville this season, Black averaged 13 points per game on 58% shooting, to go along with 5.8 rebounds, four assists, and 2.2 steals per game, according to MaxPreps.

Black joins an Arkansas class that is stacked from beginning to end, with 5-Stars Walsh and Smith Jr., 4-stars Barry Dunning, Derrian Ford, and Joseph Pinion all set to join the team this summer.

The McDonald’s All-American Game will tip off on Tuesday night from Chicago at 5:30 p.m. CST, and will air on ESPN2.