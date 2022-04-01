Updated Scholarship Situation For Razorback Men’s Basketball: 4-1-2022

Redshirt freshman guard, KK Robinson announced his intention to transfer from Arkansas on Friday. The seldom used Bryant, (Ark.) product will have three more seasons left to play at his next destination and will be immediately eligible.

Robinson played in 19 games in 2021-22 while starting in two matchups. He averaged 5.1 minutes per appearance and 1.5 points per game.

Returning Players

G J.D. Notae-one year remaining

G Au’Diese Toney-one year remaining

G Devo Davis-three years remaining

G Jaxson Robinson-three years remaining

F Jaylin Williams-three years remaining

F Kamani Johnson-one year remaining

F Connor Vanover-two years remaining

New Additions

G Anthony Black

G Nick Smith, Jr.

G Barry Dunning, Jr.

G Derrian Ford

G Joseph Pinion

F Jordan Walsh

F Trevon Brazile

Departures

G Chance Moore-Immediately Eligible Transfer

G Stanley Umude-Graduate

G Trey Wade-Graduate

G Chris Lykes-Graduate

G KK Robinson-three years remaining

The NCAA requires all teams to have 13 players on scholarship at a time. The Razorbacks currently have 15 players on their roster.