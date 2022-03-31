Where Do the Razorbacks Stand with Loaded Roster In 2022?

The Razorbacks have brought in more McDonalds All-American’s in this class than at any other time in program history. The Hogs have only signed seven of them all time and three just happen to be in this class.

The Burger Guys

Anthony Black.

Nick Smith, Jr.

Jordan Walsh.

Those are your studs ahead of the 2022-23 season and boy do things look really fun. Each of those three participated in the McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday night. Although Walsh didn’t look comfortable throughout the game that doesn’t mean his game won’t translate to college.

Smith looked to press too much as a combo guard but had a beautiful floater early on the first half. That shot displayed his ability to create for himself and elite athleticism.

Black looked to have the best night out of all the future Razorbacks as he assisted on many of the west team’s baskets. He also showed his quickness being able to separate himself from defenders on the offensive end.

Top 100 Signees

Derrian Ford

Barry Dunning, Jr.

Joseph Pinion.

Let’s not forget about these three that round out this amazing class. No, they aren’t five-stars but they are solid players that can contribute as freshman. Ford is built tough. His physique looks like that of Hercules. Ford can shoot the ball well, handles it with care, has great body control near the basket with ability to absorb contact. Plus, he finished his Magnolia Panther career with three championships and back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year accolades.

Dunning, Jr. is also coming to Arkansas as the back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Alabama. He is a very good combo guard, can rebound well and create his own shot and is an exceptional passer. In a victory during the 2022 season, Dunning Scored 25 points, 25 rebounds and five steals.

Pinion was the first instate prospect to join the 2022 class. The Morrilton, (Ark.) has the length of your prototypical Musselman wing player at 6’6. As a junior, Pinion averaged 18.9 points per game by shooting 56-percent from two, 40-percent from three and 77-percent from the free throw line. He is your shooter and with Black, Smith and Walsh’s ability to pick and roll watch out for their to be an open Pinion on the wing somewhere.

The Razorbacks picked up a big commitment from Trevon Brazile, a freshman forward from SEC rival Missouri. Brazile (6’9 215 pounds) started 23 games for the Tigers this past season shooting 53-percent from the field and was a threat to score from three (11-33, 33-percent). He has a two time career high of 11 points against LSU and Illinois. He was a rim protector as well for Missouri with the ability to swipe 10.1-percent of the shots he defended, recording 48 blocks on the season. Brazile will have three seasons to play for the Razorbacks.

Returning Roster

Obviously, the Razorback roster will have to see some turnover this season with the additon of seven fresh faces. Here is a list of players set to return for 2022-23:

G J.D. Notae-one year remaining

G Au’Diese Toney-one year remaining

G Devo Davis-three years remaining

G Jaxson Robinson-three years remaining

G Khalen Robinson-three years remaining

F Jaylin Williams-three years remaining

F Kamani Johnson-one year remaining

F Connor Vanover-two years remaining

New Additions

G Anthony Black

G Nick Smith, Jr.

G Barry Dunning, Jr.

G Derrian Ford

G Joseph Pinion

F Jordan Walsh

F Trevon Brazile

Departures

G Chance Moore-Immediately Eligible Transfer

G Stanley Umude-Graduate

G Trey Wade-Graduate

G Chris Lykes-Graduate

The NCAA requires all teams to have 13 players on scholarship at a time. The Razorbacks currently have 15 players on their roster.

Jacob is the managing editor of Arkansas Fight. You can follow him on Twitter @jacobscottdavis and listen to his podcast, The Hawg Talk, on all platforms.