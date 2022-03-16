Future Hoop Hogs Making Noise In Final High School Season

This week, The Jordan Brand Classic announced the roster for their 2022 all-star game. Among the stars are Razorback signeesJordan Walsh and Nick Smith Jr. The pair of future Hogs add the Jordan Brand Classic to their already impressive resumes that include a McDonald’s All-American selection. Additionally, Smith Jr. will participate in the 2022 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.

The Jordan Brand Classic will be on Friday, April 15, in Chicago.

Eric Musselman and the Hogs will welcome the second-ranked recruiting class in the nation to the Hill this fall. The accolades of the signees are impressive enough. However, Derrian Ford joined Nick Smith Jr. in bringing home a title to their hometown schools last weekend. Ford and the Magnolia Panthers capped off a perfect season with a victory over Blytheville to win the 4A State Championship. Ford’s efforts won him MVP for the tournament and his second consecutive Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

In the 6A tournament, Nick Smith Jr. led North Little Rock to defeat Bentonville for the state title. He recorded 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the final game. North Little Rock finished the season as the top-ranked team in Arkansas and top-15 in the country.

The 2022 Razorback recruiting class includes:

Nick Smith Jr. - North Little Rock, AR (5-Star)

Jordan Walsh - Link Academy, MO (5-Star)

Derrian Ford - Magnolia, AR (4-Star)

Barry Dunning - Mobile, AL (4-Star)

Joseph Pinion - Morrilton, AR (4-Star)

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Eric Musselman make some more recruiting magic for next year’s squad before it is all said and done. Until then, Go Hogs!