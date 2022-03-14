The Hawg Talk episode 240: March Madness, Razorback Sports Weekend Recap

Episode 240 is jam packed with talk about all Razorback spring sports! Porter and Jacob discuss the great softball trip to Virginia. Baseball team’s 4 game sweep over UIC. Rundown of womens tennis, and gymnastics.

•Segment 2, March Madness rundown for men’s and women’s basketball teams and who was left out or didn’t deserve a bid!

Presented by: @betonline_ag

Spotify: bit.ly/2Xzfrox

Apple: bit.ly/HawgTalk1