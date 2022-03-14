The Hawg Talk episode 240: March Madness, Razorback Sports Weekend Recap

Episode 240 is jam packed with talk about all Razorback spring sports! Porter and Jacob discuss the great softball trip to Virginia. Baseball team’s 4 game sweep over UIC. Rundown of womens tennis, and gymnastics.
"This is a brutal, brutal region."@PorterHTP_SC and @JacobScottDavis break down the Razorbacks' path on the latest @TheHawgTalk Podcast, presented by @betonline_ag.— Bleav Sports (@BleavSports) March 14, 2022
: https://t.co/IGArybtqSV
•Segment 2, March Madness rundown for men’s and women’s basketball teams and who was left out or didn’t deserve a bid!
