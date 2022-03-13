For Arkansas Fans, It Feels Good Not To Be Nervous About NCAA Tournament

It feels good not to be nervous about potentially not being left out of the NCAA Tournament. Sometimes Arkansas was one of the last teams to be seeded on Selection Sunday because the Razorbacks would do just enough to get by. It seems like the days of getting by are over with Eric Musselman at the helm of this program.

There have been many of seasons while growing up that I have seen the Hogs in the same position Texas A&M was entering the Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament. Every game in the conference tournament mattered for the Aggies and they potentially have clinched at least an at-large bid for the ‘Big Dance’.

The Aggies had everything to lose before the SEC Tournament. Their run the past seven games reminds me of the Hogs’ 2006-07 team.

Stan Heath’s squad sat 16-12 (5-9 SEC) before winning their final two games of the regular season and advanced to SEC Championship game eventually losing 77-56 to Florida.

Despite the SEC semifinal loss on Saturday, Arkansas is going to be alright and will be a tough four seed during the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This group of older, experienced players are built for March. Defense travels so fans should expect that to be their calling card throughout March Madness.

At this point, I’m proud to see this basketball program at a place where the Big Dance is the expectation each season. It wasn’t always like that this season but this Razorback team looked within themselves to realize they’re a dang good ball club.

The season isn’t over with the loss to Texas A&M. Arkansas is in a very good spot and could possibly make another run to the Sweet 16 and beyond.

Jacob is the managing editor for Arkansas Fight. You can follow him on Twitter @jacobscottdavis for thoughts on everything Razorbacks, other sports commentary and life in general.