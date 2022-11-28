Preview: Hogs vs Troy

The Hogs had a successful trip to the island last week, finishing 2-1 in the Maui Invitational. Arkansas’ only loss in the tournament came in a narrow defeat to Creighton in the second round. Among many highlights, the Hogs had a handful of standout performances while in Hawaii. Anthony Black emerged as a true scoring threat during the tournament, earning him SEC Co-Freshman of the week. Additionally, Ricky Council continued to display his athleticism and scoring ability, while Kamani Johnson had a breakthrough performance against San Diego State in the last round. It is now time for the Hogs to return to action on their home floor for a stretch of games before the Christmas holiday.

Opponent: Troy Trojans

Date: Monday, Nov. 28. 2022

Time: 7 pm

Place: Bud Walton Arena - Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Streaming: SECN+

Line: ARK -16.0

Arkansas:

After an intense set of games last week, can the Hogs come back to earth to take care of business against lesser competition? This team has played well together, distributing the ball beautifully at times. It will be interesting to see which Razorback will emerge next. To this point, Ricky Council, Anthony Black, and Trevon Brazile have submitted performances worthy of their individual expectations coming into the season. So who is the next man up?

Troy:

The Trojans are 6-1 on the young season, with their lone loss falling at the hands of Florida State. In his early week press conference, Muss mentioned that Troy likes to shoot from deep, which has given Arkansas some trouble to this point. However, the Trojans enter tonight with two players shooting 40 percent or better from the three-point line. Duke Miles is the guy to look out for tonight as the game progresses.

Storylines: