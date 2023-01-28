PREVIEW: SEC/Big 12 Challenge gets 2021 Elite Eight Rematch in Waco with Hogs-Bears

It’s SEC/Big12 challenge day in college basketball. The Razorbacks are in Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor Bears. Baylor is hot of late, coming off a 75-69 win over Kansas on Monday night. As for the Hogs, Musselman’s group looked inspired during the last two contests. Arkansas is back in the win column and is looking to keep it going today with a resume-building opportunity.

Opponent: Baylor Bears

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28. 2023

Time: 3 pm

Place: Ferrell Center - Waco, TX

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Line: BAY -6.5

Arkansas:

The Hogs rolled over LSU on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas came into the game with some extra motivation after losing to the Tigers earlier in the season. The Hogs left nothing to chance, opening a 20-point lead in the first half before cruising to a 60-40 victory. Similar to the Ole Miss performance of last weekend, several Razorbacks made contributions against LSU. Primarily, the heightened performance of Devo Davis over the previous two games has opened up the floor for others to shine. Davis played all 40 minutes on Wednesday, tallying 16 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Makhi Mitchell, Anthony Black, and Ricky Council also scored double figures.

Today, the Hogs are tasked with continuing the momentum in a hostile road environment. Perimeter defense will likely be the key to a Razorback victory. It should be a gritty matchup if the Hogs can empose their length.

Baylor:

The Bears enter today on the coattails of a five-game winning streak. Most notably, Baylor defeated Kansas at home on Monday. Elite guard play is the strength of Scott Drew’s squad this year. Guards Keyonte George, Adam Flagler, and LJ Cryer lead the Bears in scoring to this point in the season. As a group, the Bears shoot 35.8 percent from beyond the arc, which is sure to be a large part of today’s game plan for the Razorbacks.

Storylines: