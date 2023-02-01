RECAP: Arkansas bounces back with win over A&M

Fayetteville, Ark.— In the first 5 minutes, the Aggies kept in stride with Arkansas but back-to-back 3-point baskets by Ricky Council IV and Devo Davis, respectively, sparked a 13-7 run to pull ahead by 6. Texas A&Ms offensive rebounds in the first half helped keep the game close.

The Aggies were so dominant on the offensive board in the first half that they outnumbered their defensive rebounds 12-6. Arkansas seldom gave A&M a chance, though, as they were shooting nearly 60% from the field.

The lead fluctuated between 5-10 points for the rest of the half, but great defense by the Hogs in the last minute of the half and a layup at the buzzer by Anthony Black gave Arkansas momentum and an 8-point lead going into halftime.

A couple of layups in the first minute of the second half by Makhel Mitchell and Council IV, respectively, pushed the Hogs up by 12. The Aggies’ Henry Coleman III led a 6-0 run to cut Arkansas’s advantage to 6.

Again, the Aggies’ offensive rebounds kept their hopes alive, staying within 11 of the Hogs for the next 8 minutes. That allowed A&M to make a 12-5 run around the 8-minute mark, bringing the Aggies within 4. The Hogs answered with a 19-6 run of their own to put the game away.

Arkansas wins 81-70.

Arkansas had another outstanding statistical offensive effort. The Hogs shot 50% (28-56) from the field and 33% (6-18) from beyond the arch. This marks the 6th game in a row that the Hogs have shot over 45%, and the 2nd in a row shooting over 50%.

Unfortunately, the Hogs’ troubles with turnovers have also followed them to tonight’s game. Arkansas turned the ball over 17 times which led to 16 points for the Aggies. On the other hand, sharing the ball was not an issue, recording 16 assists.

Defensively, Arkansas held A&M to 34% from the field, but the Aggies got 76 shots off, due in part to their great effort on the offensive board. The Aggies were actually just 2 made shots behind the Hogs’ 28. Arkansas, unsurprisingly, lost the rebound battle 46-40, giving up 24 offensive rebounds.

The Mitchell twins celebrated their birthday today with a block party, denying 10 of 13 shots—a record in SEC play. The most electrifying denial came from Ricky Council IV with 37 seconds left.

I still can’t get over how high RC4 got on this block! pic.twitter.com/X3fzXKsRRX — Austin Farmer (@FarmersaurusRex) February 1, 2023

Ricky Council IV and Devo Davis scored a game-high, 19 points, followed by Jordan Walsh’s 12 and Anthony Black’s 11.Makhel Mitchell almost had himself a double-double with 9 points and 13 rebounds. The only player to come close on rebounds was Walsh with 7. Makhel also led the team with 7 blocks. Anthony Black had a game-high stat with 7 assists.

Arkansas heads to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks who have lost 8 of their last 9 games. The game is scheduled for February 4th at 2:30 CST.