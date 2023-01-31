PREVIEW: Arkansas hosts A&M for snow night classic

The Razorbacks are back inside Bud Walton Arena tonight to welcome the Texas A&M Aggies to an icy Fayetteville. The Aggies enter tonight on a hot streak, holding onto second place in the conference standings. At 7-1 in SEC play, the Aggies are off to a much better start than the Razorbacks, but Musselman’s group looks more polished with each game.

Here are some items to know leading up to tonight.

Opponent: Texas A&M Aggies

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31. 2023

Time: 6 pm

Place: Bud Walton Arena- Fayetteville, AR

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Line: BAY -3.5

Arkansas:

The Razorbacks lost a heartbreaker in Waco, Texas, on Saturday. Arkansas shot well enough to win the game but could not overcome the foul margin. When the final buzzer sounded, the Hogs had shot just eleven free throws compared to Baylor’s 24.

As the Hogs take on the Aggies tonight, it will be crucial for Arkansas to continue improving their offensive ball movement. The ball movement and cutting during Saturday’s matchup were much better than earlier this month. Additionally, the Hogs found high-percentage shots against the Bears, finishing with a field goal percentage of 50. It will be a long night for the Aggies if the Arkansas guards live in the paint on the offensive end of the floor.

Texas A&M:

Buzz Williams’ group is on a mission after being snubbed from last year’s NCAA Tournament. The Aggies are off to a hot start in conference play, with wins over Florida, Auburn, and Vanderbilt during the previous few weeks. After missing a few games to start conference play, Tyrece Radford has emerged as a threat for the Aggies. Averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game thus far, Radford will be a focal point for Musselman’s defensive game plan tonight. I won’t be surprised to see Devo Davis locked in a matchup with Radford all night.

Storylines: