Kendal Briles to remain at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AF) — As the coaching carousel continues to move, speculation had grown that Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles would leave the program to link up with Mario Cristobal at Miami.

According to sources close to the situation, Briles has turned down the opportunity with the Hurricanes.

While there remains speculation whether or not he was officially offered the job from Cristobal, reporters in Miami have confirmed that he was indeed a top candidate for the offensive coordinator position.

Briles’ time at Arkansas has seen the top rushing offense in the SEC, and has been one of the best offensive attacks in the school’s history. He also is credited with the development of first-year starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who threw for over 2,900 yards and 21 touchdowns.

A new deal is in the works for Briles to remain on the Hill, but details of the contract have not been released at this time.

Arkansas kicks off the 2022 season on September 3 against Cincinnati.