Arkansas Women’s Basketball vs Alabama

Coach Neighbors and the Arkansas Razorbacks have a very important week with two games against the bottom half of the conference. Sitting at 1-3 in SEC play getting this win over Alabama tomorrow and a win over Miss State on Sunday could bring them back to .500 in league play. Today Neighbors said in the press conference that he was very please with their efforts against South Carolina and they fought their way back into the game and a couple mental lapses gave Carolina the break they needed to extend the lead and put the game away. South Carolina was able to keep Ramirez from getting clean looks and it really took the offense out of their rhythm. This team is use to adversity and changing on the fly and that has really helped them get past a hard loss and move on to the next.

The biggest key going into the game against Bama is the shooting, Arkansas shot 17-60 against Carolina as well as out rebounded 45-25. Makayla Daniels had a big performance from the foul line going 7-8 from the stripe and ended with 17 points. Amber Ramirez had 14 points going 5-8 from the field. Goforth, Spencer, and Langerman have all shown they are capable of scoring at will, its just getting them all going at the same time will be a huge boost for this team. Another bright spot is Erynn Barnum, who has been out of the lineup, is back at practice and day to day. Barnum has been a defensive asset for Arkansas and a ket rebounder as well. This week of preparation to get back in the lineup will be a big addition to the starting rotation.

Alabama comes into the game tomorrow in Tuscaloosa at 10-7 overall and 1-5 in SEC play. They are currently riding a 4 game losing streak ,with the team battling their own COVID issues, were without 4 players against Florida. Head Coach Kristy Curry said “ It’s been a challenge , but it’s just something that we don’t find excuses and we find positives.” “Everyday it seems here lately to hold something new for us, so we’re controlling the control-ables right now, staying positive.” With all the Coach Curry said that the team has not lost their lack of motivation and tried to improve everyday. Alabama is led by guard Brittany Davis. The 5-9 senior from Manchester, Ga is averaging 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Another player to look out for is Senior Megan Abrams who is averaging just under 13 points per game and 37% from three.

Arkansas has had games where they start off strong and go on 2-3 minute scoring droughts or they come out slow and pick it up and run away with a game. These next two games will be key for them gaining their confidence and back in the win column. Getting back to .500 in league play after Sunday is key because after that there is a three game stretch of LSU, at Tennessee, and at Texas A&M.