PREDICTIONS: Arkansas Razorbacks vs an eastern Pennsylvania mountain cougar

GRAHAM (@GrahamSmithson): The Hogs won’t waste their opportunity to play on New Years Day for the first time in several years. We’ll see KJ Jefferson take control of the offense and make plays even without the presence of Treylon Burks. Expect the defense to play with their hair on fire in Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry’s last game as a Razorback. Complete domination on all ends.

Hogs 31 - Nittany Lions 13

BEN (BenBrandonHoops): This New Year’s Day battle all comes down to one thing. Can KJ Jefferson throw the ball without Treylon Burks? We know Arkansas struggled all season finding consistency from the WR position outside for Burks. If I am Penn State, I would load the box to stop the run and test that WR core.

There has been a lot of talk about the relevancy of all these non-CFP bowl games. I love them personally.

There will always be issues of depth in those games. Teams will play without their best guys almost every year, but you get valuable experience for the next year’s starters. The offense we see in the Outback Bowl will be a preview of what we can expect next year. Let’s hope Warren Thompson, Devion Warren, Tyson Morris, Ketron Jackson or others can step. The freshman, Jackson, is who the Hogs need to emerge.

I expect a defensive battle in this one. Give me the Hogs to score just enough on a depleted Penn St. defense.

Arkansas 20, Penn State 14

JACOB (@jacobscottdavis): I have a feeling Arkansas is going to roll in this one. Yeah, okay, Treylon Burks isn’t playing offense in the Outback Bowl. Obviously, Penn State has experience a mass number of opt outs themselves for this game. In my mind there is absolutely no way I see this thing playing out in favor of Penn State unless every single Razorback starter contracts food poisoning.

Arkansas comes into this game with something to prove. They haven’t played in a bowl game in over five seasons, won more than eight games since 2015.

There’s a lot riding on this game for the Hogs. Watch for KJ Jefferson to sling that thing and for the rushing attack to set the tone early. With so many elite Penn State defenders out watch for Arkansas to pick up chunk yardage and wear them down.

KJ gets 100 yards a piece through the air and ground. The Hogs rush for 250 yards and Tyson Morris scores a touchdown in his final game as a Hog.

Razorbacks 38, Nittany Lions 14