Best Moments of 2021 for the Arkansas Razorbacks

There is really no order to this list. Honestly, when it comes to Razorback Athletics it was a very good year for all sports with 98% of the programs being ranked.

Without further ado, here are the top moments in Razorback athletics.

Charlie Welch 3-run bomb to go to the Supers.

Nothing else really needs to be said. The best pinch hitter in the country was so clutch last year that at one point he was dubbed with the nickname “Dr. Pinch Hit.” After his towering homer, Welch’s pinch-hit average rose to .667 all while coming off the bench.

Welch’s piss missile shot Arkansas to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

Devo’s game-winner vs ORU

It has been well documented that Arkansas hasn’t been past second round of the NCAA Tournament since 1996. Arkansas was fresh off a last second victory over Texas Tech but was playing a very hot Oral Roberts team capable of reaching the Elite Eight themselves. A freshman hero made the biggest shot of his life to send his home-state team to the Elite Eight.

Field rush vs Texas

Arkansas fans didn’t rush the field because they beat a random top 15 team. Texas is their biggest rival and the hate dates back over 100 years. Three frustrating seasons in a row, 2017-2019, was finally put away with as this blowout victory pushed the momentum Arkansas’ way to an 8-win season.

KJ Jefferson’s wild touchdown vs LSU

This was a “Heisman moment.” A late season defining play that would help catapult Arkansas to a New Years Day Bowl.

Revenge against Bama (basketball)

This game was circled on the Razorbacks calendar after being beat like a drum in Tuscaloosa the month prior. The Razorbacks shot 43 free throws including 19 of those by Moses Moody (24 points).

Charlie Welch’s SEC Regular Season Championship RBI

The unlikely hero of the 2021 baseball season was the pinch hitter. Read the description above of his impact on this team.

The Diamond Hogs were facing extra’s with Welch at the plate and Casey Opitz at second and in scoring position. The Florida Gators brought in an extra infielder as Welch smacked one to center over the outfielders head. That win gave Arkansas its first outright regular season SEC Championship since 1999.

Arkansas beats Texas Tech to go to first elite eight since 1996

The Ladybacks upset Baylor and UConn

Covid brought its obstacles with it but it did however setup some sweet matchups in Bud Walton Arena. UConn travelled to Fayetteville to take care of business when both teams had an open date on the schedule due to the novel virus. However, Arkansas had different ideas as they went on to upset the lady Huskies.

Chelsea Dungee scored 37 points on 13-21 shooting to lead the Ladybacks in scoring.

A streak was also ended that night as the Huskies suffered their first loss to a team outside the top 10 since a 57-56 loss to St. John’s in 2012.

Treylon Burks big touchdown vs Texas A&M

He’s arguably the GOAT of Razorback receivers. Burks incredible touchdown against the Aggies helped the Razorbacks to its first 4-0 start since 2003.

The run against Auburn that sparked the 12-game winning streak (basketball)

The Razorbacks were floundering in a mid-season slump when they hosted Auburn in Fayetteville. All of a sudden the Hogs found themselves down in the first half by double digits again. This victory started the Razorbacks 12-game SEC winning streak and a number three overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

