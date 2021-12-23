One Last Ride For Morgan and Seniors

The Burlsworth Trophy is awarded to the best walk-on or player who started his career as a walk-on each season. Brandon Burlsworth was an all-American offensive lineman at the University of Arkansas who started his Razorback career as a walk-on out of Harrison, (Ark.).

Former all-American and current Razorback linebacker, Grant Morgan, won the Burlsworth Trophy this season after another phenomenal regular season campaign. Morgan recorded 96 tackles, 7 tackles for a loss and a half sack.

Morgan has built a legacy in Fayetteville. He always worked harder than everyone else. He eventually won his whole team over as he was named a team captain as a senior and again as a “super senior” in 2021. The Greenwood, (Ark.) native is also a finalist for the “academic Heisman” called the William V. Campbell Trophy.

He’s done it all as a Razorback except do one thing and that is play in a bowl game. That’s something Arkansas hasn’t done lately. Three different head coaches and defensive coordinators later and the Razorbacks have righted the ship it seems.

After a season to reset the foundation of Razorback Football in 2020 when they finished 3-7 the Hogs have an opportunity, led by Morgan and 28 other seniors, to go out on a winning note against a storied Penn State program. It’s one last ride for the is group. They will not back down!

This ride has been something to watch. Many fans in Arkansas, the SEC and around the country doubted what this program could do. These players never stopped believing. They knew what they had and needed to the right group of coaches and players to push them through. This senior class will never be forgotten for the impact they made at Arkansas. They put Razorback Football back on the college football map. With a victory in the Outback Bowl next Saturday, it will be presumed Arkansas is back.

The 2021 Outback Bowl is a first time matchup between the Razorbacks and Nittany Lions. The game starts at 11 AM CST on New Years Day. It will be played at Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa, (Fla.).

Find your betting odds with Draftkings! Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

https://dksb.sng.link/As9kz/ju2q?_dl=https%3A%2F%2Fsportsbook.draftkings.com%2Fgateway%3Fs%3D780828136%26wpcid%3D163240%26wpcn%3Dinarticle%26wpsrc%3DVox%26wpcrid%3DCFB&pcid=163240&pscn=CFB&pcrn=Inarticle&psn=Vox