Which Receivers Step Up In Outback Bowl With Burks Out?

Without a couple of starters opting out of the Outback Bowl against Penn State on New Year’s Day how will it impact the Razorback Football team?

Find Arkansas’ betting odds for Outback Bowl here:

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

https://dksb.sng.link/As9kz/ju2q?_dl=https%3A%2F%2Fsportsbook.draftkings.com%2Fgateway%3Fs%3D780828136%26wpcid%3D163240%26wpcn%3Dinarticle%26wpsrc%3DVox%26wpcrid%3DCFB&pcid=163240&pscn=CFB&pcrn=Inarticle&psn=Vox

Treylon Burks is the most impactful of the opt-outs for Arkansas. His Razorback career was one of the best three year runs of any player in program history. Burks produced at a major clip as a Hog but didn’t even score a touchdown as a true freshman! How in the world? That’s another story for a different day.

In his final two seasons in Cardinal and White, Burks had 1943 yards and 18 touchdowns. His impact on the field was Darren McFadden like and will never be forgotten in Fayetteville for a very long time.

Who will step up for the Hogs as the travel to Tampa? A couple of names stand out as possible targets to replace Burks. Obviously, one will step up and change a game like he does but maybe it will open the field up.

Warren Thompson, the transfer from Florida State is the second leading receiver on the roster but has only found the endzone twice. He has the opportunity to showcase his skills as a tall, redzone target with speed to get behind his defender.

True freshman Ketron Jackson is a 2021 four star that has been seldomly used through the season but has received plenty of snaps. Opportunity knocks in this bowl game so he will receive plenty of playing time as a possible starter. Be definitely has the talent and speed to make plays. Hopefully, the diaper dandy will step up in Burks absence.

Finally, the super-senior, Tyson Morris will make his final appearance as a Razorback in Tampa. He has been a dependable receiver and has stepped up throughout his career for important touchdowns and made plays when needed. Morris is the third leading receiver on the roster and will surely look to close this chapter of his college football career with a bowl victory.