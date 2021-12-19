Hogs Need To Figure Things Out Quick After Hofstra Loss

Where does Arkansas go after a shocking loss to Hofstra? Which way will Eric Musselman turn with fans fleeing off the “Muss Bus”?

Musselman is being flooded with questions on social media and rightfully so. He also knows he’ll have to figure out quick or it will be a long winter on “The Hill.”

After the loss, Musselman addressed some of the issues.

“We’ve just got a lot of holes. We’ve been searching for point guard play. Now we’re searching for shooting,” said Musselman.

Why did he start KK Robinson at the point only to take him out moments later? Robinson didn’t have enough live game time to really see what he can do as the head facilitator? Before anyone knew it he was subbed out for the streaky JD Notae. Most of Robinson’s four assists came during garbage time but it’s still impressive that a player had that many in such a short amount of time.

The second year player from Bryant, (Ark.) was one of only two players that finished the night with a positive plus/minus rating. Robinson finished +2.

Razorback Basketball play-by-play man, Chuck Barrett, even mentioned during the game that another Razorback should be seeing the court more. Jaxson Robinson, a transfer from Texas A&M, shot three-of-four from three for nine points and one assist in seven minutes.

“Maybe he needs to play more,” said Barrett after Robinson’s third three of the game.

He’s shown he is one of the best shooters on this squad so why not give him more run?

The duo of Robinson’s could be the answer for Arkansas. Will the head hog go their direction during the next game and give them extended runs?

Does Musselman feel that he owes it to his graduate transfers that he brought in? Guys like Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude and Chris Lykes didn’t just forget how to play. They were all former all-conference performers. Things aren’t clicking with them right now but there’s still time to get things right.

What the Razorback rotation versus Elon should be:



PG: KK Robinson

SG: Jaxson Robinson

SG: JD Notae

F: Jaylin Williams

F: Au’Diese Toney

6: Chris Lykes

7: Devo Davis

8: Stanley Umude



The Hogs face the Elon Phoenix who currently sit at 3-9 on the season. The matchup will take place on Tuesday inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). If something doesn’t change quickly Arkansas could lose their second straight to a mid-major and lose its third straight non-conference game.