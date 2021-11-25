PREDICTIONS! Arkansas vs. Missouri

ZACH: I know some Arkansas fans don’t “proclaim” Missouri as a rival, but I’m here to tell you - we all want this win tomorrow.

Bad.

Missouri should never own a win streak over Arkansas like it currently does. Obviously Coach Pittman and this staff only has one game under their belt against Missouri and doesn’t have much else to do with this losing streak.

Arkansas has already taken home two trophies this season and they have a chance to take home another one tomorrow.

Missouri is not on the same level as Arkansas this season. I hate that we’re coming off such a tough physical game before this one, but that’s just part of playing in the SEC.

I would be shocked if we lose to Missouri this season. I’ll take the Razorbacks at home.

Look for KJ to really settle in during this one. He’s improved every game this season.

42-28 HOGS!



JACOB: Arkansas has a chance for their first eight win regular season since they won 10 in 2011. Gosh, that’s painful to type.

Look, Dominique Johnson is going to have a point to prove since he was committed to Missouri at one point in the 2020 class. The staff that didn’t think he could be a quality SEC running back is poised to run all over a below average Missouri run defense.

Also, it’s more than likely the last hurrah for Treylon Burks. The superstar out of Warren, Ark. ripped the Missouri defense to shreds last season with a 10 reception, 206 yards and one touchdown performance.

One thing to watch is if Burks indeed surpass 100 yards receiving for the sixth time in 2021 he will break the single season school record for 100-yard games.

Which Razorback defense shows up? Former Tigers’ Markell Utsey and Tre Williams will probably be ready to prove themselves against their former team. How effective will they be and can they cause havoc in the Missouri backfield? Can they contain the manimal that is Tyler Badie?

I think the Hogs can pile up yards and points in this one. Hogs cover by a mile.

Arkansas 49, Missouri 28

GRAHAM: I have labeled a few games this season as “season “changing” and I’m going to do it one more time.

I think a Razorback win tomorrow puts a bow on this season and pushes this program forward.

Also, several Hogs with Mizzou ties had this game circled when the season began. The Hogs dominate in all aspects of the game tomorrow with a bowl bid in Florida to follow.

Hogs 35 - Tigers 18