Arkansas vs. Missouri Football: Time, TV channel, how to watch, storylines

HOW TO WATCH

Game: Arkansas vs. Missouri

Where: DW Reynolds Razorback Stadium-Fayetteville, (Ark.)

Odds: Arkansas (-14.5)

Time: 2:30 PM CT, Saturday, November 25, 2021

TV: CBS

Stream: CBSSports.com

Radio: Razorback Sports Network/Learfield IMG

Storylines

•Arkansas has a chance to win their first Battle Line Rivalry game since 2015. This has been the worst streak of losses for the Razorback Football program. A streak of five games where Missouri hasn’t always been that much better but have found ways to win each of the past two seasons. A win for the Hogs gives them all three trophies that they play for in 2021.

•Can the Razorbacks contain Tyler Badie? He had two crucial fourth quarter touchdowns for the Tigers in last season’s matchup. This season he’s been the focal back on this team and has four 200-yard games. If Arkansas can keep him from breaking off runs like he did last season Arkansas could be well on their way to a blowout victory.

•KJ Jefferson is just a few tenths short off of Brandon Allen’s school record QBR. When quarterbacks have faced Missouri’s pass defense this season, they have a QBR of 141.57 which is 12th highest in the conference. They’ve also allowed opposing signal callers to pass for 23 touchdowns, too.

Another elite performance by Jefferson could give him sole possession of the QBR school record.

•Like it’s been mentioned a few times prior, Dominique Johnson could have himself a day on Friday. The 6’2 235 pound starting running back is having a heck of a season sharing snaps with three other backs and a quarterback.

The former Missouri commit will finally have the opportunity to face the program that didn’t think he was good enough to be a SEC caliber running back. They thought wrong as Johnson leads the team in rushing touchdowns (7) this season.

•Arkansas needs to limit penalties on Saturday. The Hogs rank 12th in the league for penalty yardage per game at nearly 70. Last week seemed to be the turning point of the season since they only committed six penalties for 25 yards.

Pre-snap penalties have been drive killers and sucks the momentum right out of a drive. False starts has been the main issue. If Arkansas can limit those they can find themselves on the good side of this rivalry for once.