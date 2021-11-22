SEC Basketball Power Rankings - Week 2

SEC Power Rankings – Week 2

The week before the Feast Week was an interesting one for the SEC. Some unexpected losses, close games, and nice wins.

Now one of the most exciting weeks of College Basketball begins. We will likely see a lot of movement this time next week.

Here’s how I have the SEC after the last week’s action:

#1 – Kentucky (Last Week: #2)

Record: 3-1

KenPom Rating: #12

Last week’s games:

Defeated KP #296 Mount St. Mary’s at home (80-55)

Defeated KP #101 Ohio at home (77-59)

Kentucky cruised in their 2 games this week. Ohio is a really, really good mid major team. The Cats had some things against them in that Ohio game. The score was 40-38 at half with UK ahead. Oscar Tshiebwe was limited, but UK slammed the door in the 2nd half. Ohio only scored 21 points in the 2nd half. Kentucky has looked like the best of the SEC so far. Duke was better on opening night, but they have taken care of business with little doubt versus lower opponents.

This week’s games:

Monday, Nov. 22 - KP #301 Albany at home

Friday, Nov. 26 - KP #243 North Florida at home

#2 – Tennessee (Last Week: #1)

Record: 3-1

KenPom Rating: #11

Last week’s games:

Lost to KP #8 Villanova at a neutral site (71-53)

Defeated KP #55 North Carolina at a neutral site (89-72)

Tennessee had a really tough 2 day stretch by facing Villanova and North Carolina. The Wildcats dominated the Vols from the jump. Tennessee looked like they didn’t belong, but they responded on Sunday with a big win over UNC. Kennedy Chandler looks like the early favorite for SEC Freshman of the year. The kid can really play. Santiago Vescovi has really improved as a scorer as well.

This week’s game:

Friday, Nov. 26 - KP #297 Tennessee Tech at home

#3 – Florida (Last Week: #3)

Record: 3-0

KenPom Rating: #18

Last week’s games:

Defeated KP #136 Milwaukee at home (81-45)

Florida continues strong and Colin Castleton could make a case for SEC POY of he keeps up his game play. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by this team without Keyontae Johnson.

Mike White’s teams have shown promise before and have faltered, but I think this one is built to last.

This week’s game:

Monday, Nov. 22 - KP #117 California at a neutral site

One more game in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Sunday, Nov. 28 - KP #232 Troy at home

#4 – Alabama (Last Week: #4)

Record: 4-0

KenPom Rating: #14

Last week’s games:

Defeated KP #231 South Alabama at home (73-68)

Defeated KP #156 Oakland at home (86-59)

Alabama slept walked through their win over South Alabama. Tons of turnovers, uninspiring defense at times, and bad shot selection. They’ll be fine, but the issue for this team will be their living and dying by the 3.

Their schedule is really difficult over the next 2 weeks including a matchup with Gonzaga.

This week’s games:

Thursday, Nov. 25 - KP #149 Iona at a neutral site

2 more games at ESPN Events Invitational

#5 – LSU (Last Week: #7)

Record: 4-0

KenPom Rating: #30

Last week’s games:

Defeated KP #121 Liberty at home (74-58)

Defeated KP #328 McNeese St. at home (85-46)

LSU continues to roll. It appears they have an improved defense this year. Under Will Wade, defense has always been an issue, but maybe not this year. The teams LSU has been playing usually cannot handle a player with the size and skill of Darius Days. He’s been amazing. The Senior is averaging 21.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 58.3% form 3.

The competition takes a step up for the Tigers and they will leave the PMAC later this week.

How good can this LSU team be? We’ll know more this week.

This week’s games:

Monday, Nov. 22 - KP #61 Belmont at home

Friday, Nov. 26 - KP #87 Penn St. at a neutral site

One more game at Emerald Classic

#6 – Arkansas (Last Week: #5)

Record: 3-0

KenPom Rating: #23

Last week’s games:

Defeated KP #133 Northern Iowa at home (93-80)

Arkansas’ 3-point defense is beginning to become a real concern. They have given up 43 made 3 pointers in just 3 games. That’s abysmal and amongst the worst in the country.

In the preseason, Arkansas had issues on offense and defense. They have found a way to solve every issue except the 3 point defense. They better figure it out quickly.

This week’s game:

Monday, Nov. 22 – KP #85 Kansas St. at a neutral site

One more game in Hall Of Fame Classic

Sunday, Nov. 28 – KP #197 Penn at home

#7 – Auburn (Last Week: #6)

Record: 3-0

KenPom Rating: #29

Last week’s games:

Defeated KP #191 South Florida on the road (58-52)

Auburn trailed for most of the game at USF, but took the lead with 11 minutes to go and held on. It was an offensive struggle for both teams and USF is not seen as a contender in the AAC.

I didn’t expect the Tigers to be played close in this one, but it is good for teams to be tested early. Even against teams they should beat by double digits. The matchup with UCONN will be a must watch!

This week’s game:

Wednesday, Nov. 24 – KP #22 UCONN at a neutral site

2 more games in Battle 4 Atlantis

#8 – Mississippi State (Last Week: #8)

Record: 4-0

KenPom Rating: #43

Last week’s games:

Defeated KP #218 Detroit Mercy at home (77-64)

Defeated KP #175 Morehead St. at home (66-46)

Mississippi State keeps getting the job done against weaker competition. Iverson Molinar, Shakeel Moore, and Garrison Brooks have been awesome for Ben Howland. What’s been the most impressive aspect of MSU so far is their defense. The Bulldogs have allowed less than 50 in 3 of their 4 games.

Like so many other SEC teams, we will learn a lot about them this week.

This week’s games:

Thursday, Nov. 25 - KP #52 Louisville at a neutral site

One more game at Bahamas Championship

#9 – Ole Miss (Last Week: #9)

Record: 3-2

KenPom Rating: #63

Last week’s games:

Lost to KP #77 Marquette at a neutral site (78-72)

Defeated KP #230 Elon at a neutral site (74-56)

Lost to KP #59 Boise St. at a neutral site (60-50)

Ole Miss finished in 6th place at the Shriner’s Hospital Charleston Classic and yet they do not move down in these rankings. The bottom of the SEC is just a mess.

In today’s loss to Boise St., the Rebels went scoreless for the final 5:13. It doesn’t get any worse than that.

Jarkel Joiner continues to be the most reliable player for Kermit Davis.

This week’s game:

Friday, Nov. 26 – KP #358 Mississippi Valley St. at home

#10 – Texas A&M (Last Week: #13)

Record: 4-0

KenPom Rating: #75

Last week’s games:

Defeated KP #351 Houston Baptist at home (73-39)

Having A&M here feels too high, but the truth is the other teams at the bottom didn’t do anything to beat out the Aggies. Texas A&M had 1 game against one of the worst teams in CBB. They did what they should do.

Now they head to the prestigious Maui Invitational where we will learn a lot about the Aggies.

This week’s game:

Monday, Nov. 22 - KP #42 Wisconsin at a neutral site

Two more games in Maui Invitational

#11 – South Carolina (Last Week: #14)

Record: 3-1

KenPom Rating: #82

Last week’s games:

Defeated KP #56 UAB at home (66-63)

South Carolina had a good 7 days after their abysmal loss to Princeton. UAB has some talent and is coached by former Ole Miss Andy Kennedy. I expected UAB to be SC in Colombia, but the Gamecocks was about to sneak by with the win.

SC will finally get back their best player this week. Keyshawn Bryant will make his season debut on Sunday against Rider. This will help this team continue to develop their identity and add some needed offense.

This week’s game:

Tuesday, Nov. 23 - KP #113 Wofford at home

Sunday, Nov. 28 - KP #263 Rider at home

#12 – Missouri (Last Week: #11)

Record: 3-1

KenPom Rating: #112

Last week’s games:

Lost to KP #222 Kansas City at home (80-66)

Defeated KP #319 Northern Illinois at home (54-37)

Defeated KP #71 SMU at a neutral site (80-75)

Kansas City came to Mizzou Arena and dominated the Tigers early last week. That’s not a loss Cuonzo Martin can afford this year. They took care of business with stifling defense against NIU in a good bounce back game.

Missouri had a huge win on Sunday night in the opening round of the Jacksonville Classic. The Tigers were 7 point underdogs to SMU and found a way to win in Overtime. Maybe this group can find some momentum and avoid bad losses the rest of non-conference play.

This week’s games:

One more game at Jacksonville Classic

Friday, Nov. 26 - KP #87 Wichita St. at home

#13 – Vanderbilt (Last Week: #10)

Record: 3-1

KenPom Rating: #81

Last week’s games:

Lost to KP #110 VCU at home (48-37)

Defeated KP #178 Winthrop at home (77-63)

Vanderbilt had one of the saddest losses I have ever seen. They hosted VCU in a big game for both teams. It was a struggle offensively for both, but the Commodores came out on the short amassing just 37 points. That is as bad as it gets.

The good news for Vandy is that they have finally found someone to be the Robin to Scotty Pippen’s Batman. Jordan Wright is actually outscoring through 4 games, averaging 18.8 points.

Vandy has a big opportunity to get some momentum back with their first road test of the year at Pitt.

This week’s game:

Wednesday, Nov. 24 - KP #169 Pittsburgh on the road

#14 – Georgia (Last Week: #12)

Record: 2-2

KenPom Rating: #167

Last week’s games:

Defeated KP #350 South Carolina St. at home (76-60)

Lost to KP #58 Georgia Tech at home (88-78)

The Bulldogs had a bit of a scare against one of the worst teams in college basketball and then ended their rivalry winning streak against Georgia Tech.

Braelen Bridges has been a bright spot for the Bulldogs. He wasn’t a consistent starter at his previous school, but has played great for Georgia. The big man is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

We will know a little more just what this Georgia team is capable of after the Legends Classic this week.

This week’s games:

Monday, Nov. 22 - KP #60 Virginia at a neutral site

One more game at Legends Classic

Sunday, Nov. 28 - KP #113 Wofford at home