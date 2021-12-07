Three Hogs Receive All-SEC Accolades

On Tuesday, Razorbacks Treylon Burks and Montaric Brown joined players from 12 schools as All-SEC first team members. SEC coaches voted on the teams and found three Razorbacks worthy of All-SEC honors this season. Burks and Alabama’s Jameson Williams hold down the first-team receiver spots. At the same time, Brown joins Jaylan Foster (South Carolina), Jordan Battle (Alabama), and Roger McCreary (Auburn) as the defensive backs. Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool is part of the second-team All-SEC defense and joins Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o and Auburn’s Zakoby McClain.

The Hogs are set to face Penn State on New Years’ Day for a chance to win their ninth game. It is hard to imagine where the Hogs might be without the performances of Burks, Brown, and Pool. Treylon Burks hauled in 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. But more importantly, Burks was the spark plug and big-play threat within the Razorback offense. Burks has played his way into legendary status during his Arkansas career, and it will be nice to see him finish it in a New Year’s Day bowl game.

On the other side, Brown and Pool lead a Razorback defense that featured several stars. Pool was a part of 120 total tackles this season and contributed 41 solo tackles. Meanwhile, Brown intercepted five total passes this season and recorded 24 solo tackles. Furthermore, Brown showed up in the season’s most significant moments with interceptions against Texas A&M, LSU, and Missouri. I have a feeling Brown’s interception in overtime of the LSU game will be on Hog highlight reels for years to come.

It was fun to watch the three All-SEC Razorbacks play this season because of their contributions to overall success. Their performances will not be forgotten anytime soon if New Year’s Day is officially the end of their Arkansas careers.