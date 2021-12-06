Haselwood is a Hog: Elite Recruiting

Recently in an article I discussed what Sam Pittman has done and what he can continue to do in order for this program to excel. One of the topics mentioned was recruiting, more specifically “elite recruiting”.

While the argument is valid that if Treylon Burks would have lived in Atlanta, Dallas or Southern California he would have been a 5 star out of high school, there are still no previously rated 5 star recruits on the Razorback football team.

That is now changing as Jadon Haselwood is transferring from OU to Arkansas.

What a massive pickup by Coach Pittman and his staff. For Arkansas to compete at the highest level, we need elite recruits on campus.

The basketball team is doing this, there is no reason the football team can’t either. I think Haselwood is the first of many for this staff moving forward.

After taking a visit to campus this weekend, Haselwood went public with his commitment to the Hogs.

Haselwood played high school football for current Razorback running back coach, Jimmy Smith at Cedar Grove High School (Georgia). According to 247 sports, Haselwood was the #4 player in the country, #1 player in Georgia and the #1 receiver in the country in the class of 2019.

This addition will likely be a great fit for a fast paced offense, KJ Jefferson improved weekly over the season. With Haselwood joining the team, Jefferson will now have a proven target to add to the fold.

There are still some unknowns on whether or not Burks is leaving for the NFL, but can you imagine if he stayed?

The future is bright for the Razorback football program!