Breaking: Grant Morgan Wins Burlsworth Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan was the recipient of the Burlsworth Trophy, presented annually to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

One season after being named a finalist for the award, the Greenwood, (Ark.) native helped Arkansas back to respectability during the regular season with an 8-4 record. Morgan finished with 96 total tackles which ranks second on the team. He also had seven tackles for a loss and 0.5 sack.

Morgan began his Razorback career as a walk-on with the 2016 class. He made a name for himself as Drew’s little brother but the name wouldn’t always stick. He later would be named all-American and team captain during the 2020 season. That year he led the team with a team high 111 tackles and seven tackles for a loss.

As one of the finalists for the award, Morgan joined Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, during a ceremony at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.

The Burlsworth Trophy, which is named in honor of the late, great Brandon Burlsworth. He was a former walk-on who went on to be a three-year starter and an All-American offensive lineman for the Arkansas Razorbacks. At the end of the 1998 season, Burlsworth was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 63rd overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. Burlsworth was killed less than two weeks later.

Morgan is the first Razorback to win the Burlsworth Trophy.