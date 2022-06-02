Sam Pittman Inks New Deal With Arkansas

The Razorback Football program received the official notice that head coach, Sam Pittman has inked a long term deal with Arkansas. His deal will keep him in Fayetteville at least through the 2027 season.

Athletic director Hunter Yurachek talked about Pittman’s impact on Arkansas:

“Coach Pittman and his staff have done a tremendous job quickly restoring the pride and belief in our football program,” said Yurachek

“There is no doubt, Coach Pittman has proven to be the right man to lead our football team. He has earned this opportunity with the success he and his staff have had on the field and on the recruiting trail. Last fall, we won four trophies, including one for our victory in the Outback Bowl, and enjoyed our best season in a decade, and I believe we’re just getting started. I look forward to continuing to work with Coach Pittman as we build our football program back to elite status.”

The details of the new deal will give Pittman a new raise and a base salary boost to $5 million annually. He will also be compensated based on the number of wins per season and incentive bonuses for postseason success.

After the announcement, Pittman had a few good words to say about his short time at Arkansas.

“Arkansas is where I want to be, this is my dream job,” Pittman said. “I am so grateful for our University and Hunter for believing in me, our coaches and staff and the program we’re building. We are all excited to continue to build on what we’ve done and continue to make our fans and the whole state of Arkansas proud of our football team.”

The Razorbacks finished 9-4 with an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State. The 2021 season was Arkansas’ best win total in a decade. During the 2022 NFL Draft, Pittman had a first round pick for the first time in his head coaching career.

Arkansas will begin the 2022 season at home to host a College Football Playoff team from last season in Cincinnati. That game will take place on September 3rd at 2:30 and be broadcasted by ESPN.