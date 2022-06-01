Arkansas lands defensive line commitment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AF) — The Arkansas Razorbacks football team is 94 days away from the first kickoff of the season against Cincinnati, and their 2022 class looks to be finally finished, as JUCO standout Taylor Lewis has announced his commitment to the program.

Just here to you remind you ALL !! JUCO MIX https://t.co/CbG5fhiqBT Thank you COC pic.twitter.com/dgq5zzHHua — TayLew (@Taydotmoney_) December 5, 2021

Originally from Chicago, Lewis comes to Fayetteville from College of the Canyons, the same junior college that former Razorback defensive lineman Dorian Gerald came to Arkansas from.

Lewis is ranked the number 4 defensive line transfer player, according to 247Sports. He is ranked the number two defensive tackle in the JUCO ranks.

Head Coach Sam Pittman offered Lewis on May 15, and Lewis made a visit to the Hill on May 25. He committed on May 31.

Lewis chose the Hogs over offers from Auburn, Nebraska, Missouri, and more. He joins a defensive lineman transfer class of Landon Jackson, Terry Hampton, Jordan Domineck, who came from LSU, Arkansas State, and Georgia Tech.

