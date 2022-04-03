Updated Scholarship Situation For Razorback Men’s Basketball: 4-3-2022

Arkansas guard, JD Notae announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft and sign with an agent after a terrific senior season. The Covington, (Ga.) native averaged 18.3 points per game on 40-percent shooting from the field and 30-percent from three.

It is well known that the Razorbacks will be bringing in the second ranked recruiting class for the 2022 class which will give the Hogs a logjam at the guard position. With Chance Moore, KK Robinson and now JD Notae announcing their respective departures from the program it has helped solidify the roster moving forward.

The Razorbacks are in on quite a few transfers and there could still be quite a bit more movement moving forward.

Returning Players

G Au’Diese Toney-one year remaining

G Devo Davis-three years remaining

G Jaxson Robinson-three years remaining

F Jaylin Williams-three years remaining

F Kamani Johnson-one year remaining

F Connor Vanover-two years remaining

*Walk-on Cade Arbogast was awarded an open scholarship this season. I did not carry it over going into next season. However, I did count it as a scholarship roster spot in my final tally.

New Additions

G Anthony Black

G Nick Smith, Jr.

G Barry Dunning, Jr.

G Derrian Ford

G Joseph Pinion

F Jordan Walsh

F Trevon Brazile

Departures

G Chance Moore-Immediately Eligible Transfer

G Stanley Umude-Graduate

G Trey Wade-Graduate

G Chris Lykes-Graduate

G KK Robinson-three years remaining

G J.D. Notae-NBA Draft

The NCAA requires all teams to have 13 players on scholarship at a time. The Razorbacks currently have 14 players on their roster going into the 2022-23 season.