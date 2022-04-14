The Transfer Portal Has Been Good To Arkansas, Staff May Not Be Done Adding Players

Since Sam Pittman has been head coach of the Arkansas Razorback football program, he has consistently brought in high level transfers.

Notable Transfers under Pittman

Jerry Jacobs, Arkansas State

AJ Reed, Duke

Feleipe Franks, Florida

John Ridgeway, Illinois State

Tre Williams, Missouri

Markell Utsey, Missouri

Ty’kieast Crawford, Charlotte

Warren Thompson, Florida State

The depth among the program was quite young, considering most of the talented group of players that the current staff inherited would be redshirt freshmen or sophomores during the “COVID-19 Season.” The lack of meetings, out of the box practices and such threw a wrench into things. The ability to recruit experience out of the transfer portal paid off for Pittman in his first two seasons as a head coach.

Following a successful 9-4 season and Outback Tampa Bay Bowl victory over Penn State helped elevate the Razorback program to heights and given the team expectations not seen since the Bobby Petrino days from a decade ago. Arkansas’ success brought more eyes to the program as a “destination for players with options,” says Late Kick host Josh Pate.

Those very talented players with options are looking at Arkansas as the place to be and the Hogs have landed quite a few highly talented and experienced players out of the portal with hopes to contend for the SEC Western Division title this fall. These are former SEC starters like Dwight McGlothern (LSU), Latavious Brini (Georgia) and Drew Sanders (Alabama). The Hogs also gained a couple of starters out of conference, too, including Jordan Domineck (Georgia Tech), Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma), Landon Jackson (LSU) and Cade Fortin (South Florida).

Starting experience for national championship teams cannot be counterfeited. There’s no substitute for the experience that the majority of these transfers bring to Arkansas. Guess what? Arkansas may not even be done just yet.

During the latest press conference, Pittman was asked if there would be more additions via the transfer portal.

“We have three spots,” Pittman replied.

The head hog will likely be looking for a pair of defensive lineman and likely a wide receiver. However, if a guy becomes available that is a must get it may be someone of a different position.