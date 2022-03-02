Notae’s Pair Of Free Throws Lifts Hogs Over Tigers In Home Finale

It was a close one from the get-go. Hog and Tiger fans alike were likely under cardiac distress throughout the thriller played in Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night. The Arkansas Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4 SEC) finished the regular season with a 17-1 record at home.

Things didn’t seem so promising for the Razorbacks through the final six minutes of the second half but as they have done throughout the course of the past 16 games, Arkanasas found a way to win.

The Razorbacks were led by outstanding senior forward, Stanley Umude, who erupted for 23 points on the evening. He was 3-8 from beyond the arc and shot a stellar 50-percent from the field. Umude also finished with five key rebounds on the night. Superstar, JD Notae didn’t have his usual night shooting the basketball as he finished with 12 points. However, he did finish with seven rebounds, five assists and one block.

#14 Arkansas lost Jaylin Williams with just under five minutes remaining in the game. Williams recorded his seventh consecutive double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

LSU lost their leader with under three minutes to play when Tari Eason fouled out. He kept the Tigers hovering around during the game and help push their lead to four points before fouling out. Eason finished 24 points and 7 rebounds.

Arkansas was down one point with 12 seconds to go after Notae blocked a shot and was fouled on the other end of the court to make the game’s winning free throws.

The Razorbacks will return to the hardwood on Saturday when the head to Knoxville, Tenn. to play the Volunteers inside Thompson-Bolling Arena. Game time is set for 11 AM and broadcasted on ESPN.