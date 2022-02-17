“Big Game Bob” Ready To Lead Hogs One Last Time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— On the eve of college baseball opening day, Razorback fans have much to look forward to with the start of a new season. This year’s team returns many familiar faces that contributed to last season’s outright conference championship. Additionally, the expectations for the crop of newcomers are sky-high as the Hogs have their eyes set on Omaha.

Fan-favorite Robert Moore is among the stars primed to shine in 2022. The junior infielder is heading into his third season as the Razorback second baseman. Just next door, Jalen Battles returns to his shortstop position to create arguably the best middle infield in college baseball.

Moore recorded a .317 batting average in 63 plate appearances during the COVID shortened season as a freshman. He followed his freshman performance with a .284 average with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs last season. Moore separated himself as a clutch performer during a run that saw the Hogs hold the number one rank for much of the year. His performance earned national recognition as he was named a second-team Freshman All-American by Baseball America. Also, he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team, All-SEC First Team, and Newcomer All-SEC Team.

The expectations for “Big Game Bob” are now higher than ever. Recently, Moore was named a preseason All-American and joined fellow Razorback infielder Cayden Wallace on the watchlist for this season’s Golden Spikes Award. The sky is the limit for this Razorback team if the pair of All-Americans can manufacture runs from the top of the batting order. Expect Moore to begin the new season batting from the three-hole.

If you do not believe the hype, you may have missed a few things. The love for Moore and his expectation to make significant contributions to the team’s success in 2022 has stretched off the field. So much so that the hotspot for northwest Arkansas barbecue will offer a dish in Moore’s likeness this season.

So excited to work with @wrightsbarbecue !! Make sure to get “The Big Bob” this year! https://t.co/WIm33FramV — Robert Moore (@__robertmoore_) February 16, 2022

2022 will likely be the last time we see Robert Moore in a Razorback uniform if his performance matches or exceeds his 2021 campaign. However, Moore has much to prove as the Hogs are predicted to win the SEC west and make another strong push at an Omaha run.